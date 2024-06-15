Kaalpurush: A murder stuck in time

Murder mysteries and whodunits are a tried and tested genre that seems to have a somewhat universal appeal. And that is how Salzar Rahman, director of 'Kaalpurush' hooks you in.

Faria, who is pregnant, is found with her throat slit, with a number of clues around her body that lead detective Miraj towards a confusing journey that leads him to time travel back in time.

Salzar Rahman makes his debut in the arena of web series by directing and writing Chorki's 'Kaalpurush'. The story revolves around the murder of Faria, played by Priyontee Urbee and the obsession of the detective SI Miraj (played by FS Nayeem) with the case. Miraj's work takes him down a spiral, where he crosses paths with Shehzad Chowdhury (played by Chanchal Chowdhury), who lead him towards the answer, which includes a bit of time travelling.

'Kaalpurush' is a murder mystery wrapped in science fiction elements, and most important of all, it keeps you on the edge of your seat.

An impressive cast

FS Nayeem steals the spotlight in 'Kaalpurush' by adding life and character to Miraj, preventing it from becoming just another murder mystery. Miraj does not act like the other detectives on the scene of the murder, he takes charge and has an incredible eye for detail.

Miraj's dedication to the case and his skill as a detective comes out during interrogations. While the rest of the team just wants someone - anyone - to take the blame for the murder, Miraj wants to find the real convicts. After two suspects took a beating from officers, Miraj is seen sitting with the two, asking them questions. This proves how Miraj doesn't believe that power and hierarchy can get the job done. He gets on the same level with the suspects and proceeds to interrogate them.

Similarly, when he starts his round of suspect interrogations, the scene starts with him smiling. Again, it shows how he tries to level with his interviewees instead of going through the route of intimidation and power plays. He reads between the lines by getting close to each suspect. But this does not mean that he goes soft on his suspects, catching them in their inconsistent statements and warning them not to leave the city.

Despite how meticulous Miraj is as a detective, he shows a soft spot, as he does not like seeing beatings, making him certainly appear more humane.

Even though Miraj is portrayed as an intelligent detective, it feels like his actions towards the end seem out of character. When he finally has the chance to face Faria's murderer after time travelling, he runs towards the armed criminal with no way of fighting back. This particular scene will have you yelling at the screen, urging him to stop.

It goes without saying that Chanchal Chowdhury's skills always elevate a story. His role in 'Kaalpurush' lives up to his reputation of pulling off any character. Shehzad Chowdhury's character added a layer of mystery and eccentricity. Chowdhury's motivations remain unclear, so there is always a question of which side he was on.

It seems Salzar finds beauty in contrast, which is shown through his use of foil characters. Shafiq Hossain, who works alongside Miraj, is a great contrast to Miraj's own sombre demeanour, especially as the case progressed. In contrast to Miraj, Nova, played by Tanzika Amin, is another contrasting character who seems to bring Miraj back to earth, reminding him that there is a life outside of work, and that Faria was more than just a victim.

Meticulous production

Salzar Rahman is a natural storyteller on screen, and it shows through the sound-effects, camerawork, VFX, and more.

The show is introduced with the darkness of the night, with exceptionally bright stars in the sky. The rest of the show adapts to this theme, and the immersive VFX of the starry-sky becomes a recurring scene throughout the show.

Sound seems to have played an important role in bringing the story to life. The story itself is gritty and dark, with sound-effects that help instil the ambiance. Such as, the clock's constant ticking sound was like an omen of a revelation.

However, there are also times when the sound effects come in when you least expect it, and you can't help but laugh. For example, during an intense interrogation with two drug-users, one of the suspects imitates using drugs during their conversation. In this time, the sound effect for a lighter is used, lifting a bit of the intensity of the story with a bit of comedic relief.

The camerawork especially tells how the director was interested in more than just telling a story, but wanted it to be visually engaging as well.

The most standout scene is when someone tries to explain to Miraj at the police station that murders like this have taken place before. Frustrated, Miraj exclaims, "This is not science-fiction!" —where the shot immediately shifts an outside shot of the window they are behind, making it seem like they are breaking the fourth wall.

There are more aesthetic shots in the mix, where Miraj and his wife, Nova, are seen bickering about faith when Nova said she would pray for the deceased. Right then, Miraj gets a call about a development in the case. As Miraj is leaving, the scene shows the couple in separate door frames. The shot somewhat conveys how the two are on different planes when it comes to faith, but at the end of the day as Nova moves towards him, it shows how their bond is still strong regardless of their religious beliefs.