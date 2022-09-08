'Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine' says actor's representative

08 September, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 10:35 am

Chris' representative said, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist”

Harry Styles and Chris Pine. Photo: Wire Image via Billboard
Hours after a video of singer-actor Harry Styles allegedly spitting on actor Chris Pine emerged online, a representative of Chris dismissed the claims and called it a ridiculous story. The incident took place at the Venice Film Festival premiere of 'Don't Worry Darling' when Harry took a seat next to Chris.

In the video clip, as Harry came to take his seat, he seemed to lean towards Chris Pine and 'spit' on his lap. People on social media were convinced of Harry's action after Chris, who was clapping, stopped midway, smiled and looked down at his lap. He then grabbed his sunglasses and kept smiling. Harry sat down and waved at the audience before checking his phone.

Now, speaking to Variety, Chris' representative said, "This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist."

After the video surfaced online, a Twitter user wrote, "Someone needs to begin a full-fledged investigation into what happened on that don't worry darling set... wdym harry styles spitting on Chris Pine on national television?" Another person tweeted, "I need the audience seated behind Chris Pine and Harry Styles to speak up and speak out!!!! If you saw something say something!!!"

This comes amid the ongoing rumours of a feud between Don't Worry Darling actor Florence Pugh and film director Olivia Wilde. Eagle-eyed fans shared online a video of Florence Pugh not making eye contact with Olivia during the standing ovation following the premiere.

Earlier, when asked to speak about their rumoured feud, during a press conference for their film, Olivia said, as reported by Variety, "As for all the endless tabloid gossip and all the noise out there, the Internet feeds itself. I don't feel the need to contribute; I think it's sufficiently well-nourished." 

