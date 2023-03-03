Chris Pine feels Star Trek 4 is cursed

Related News

Chris Pine feels Star Trek 4 is cursed

Chris Pine is breaking his silence about the 'Star Trek' franchise and has revealed what is going on with the fourth movie of the franchise. Chris Pine as 'Captain Kirk' revealed that he has not really heard from the makers of the film about the long-delayed fourth film. 

When asked about the franchise, the actor suggested that the franchise "feels like it's cursed".

Directed by JJ Abrams, the film had been a huge success and also created a huge fanbase. The next film in the franchise arrived in 2013 with 'Star Trek: Into the Darkness'. It was then followed by 2016 'Star Trek: Beyond', but underperformed at the box office.

Talking to Esquire in a new interview, Chris talked at length about the Star Trek movies and the inevitable comparison of box-office numbers with Marvel films and said, "I'm not sure Star Trek was ever built to do that kind of business. I always thought, why aren't we just appealing to this really rabid fan group and making the movie for a good price and going on our merry way, instead of trying to compete with the Marvels of the world? After the last one came out and didn't do the $1 billion that everybody wanted it to do, and then Anton (Yelchin) passed away, I don't know, it just seemed...feels like it's cursed."

When asked about the plans about a new script in place for the film, the actor concluded, "I don't know anything. In Star Trek land, the actors are usually the last people to find out anything. I know costume designers that have read scripts before the actors...I would say it's frustrating. It doesn't really foster the greatest sense of partnership, but it's how it's always been. I love the character. I love the people. I love the franchise. But to try to change the system in which things are created – I just can't do it. I don't have the energy."

Comments

