Sabila Nur's debut web series on Chorki

Chorki, a Bangladeshi subscription-based over-the-top media service, is back with another web series titled 'Mercules'.

This drama-thriller revolves around the true story of a girl.

Directed by Abu Shahed Iman, this series stars Zakia Bari Momo, Sabila Noor, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Rawnak Hasan, Giyas Uddin Selim, Iresh Zaker, and many more.

Sabila Nur talked about her first-time experience acting in a web series, "My character's name in this series is Jayita. Stories of this drama are revealed through her journey. The main plot of this series is about how a girl gains control of her life after a new incident occurs."

"We don't get to work with such a large team on a TV show. This work experience will stay with me for the rest of my life. Working with the co-stars of this series has been a fantastic experience. Shahid Bhai is a fantastic director," she added.