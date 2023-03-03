'Buker Moddhye Agun' now streaming on Hoichoi

The highly-anticipated web series "Buker Modhe Agun" is now streaming on Hoichoi.

Popular Bangladeshi actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba is the lead in the series playing the role of a police officer.

This new thriller web series tells the story of a famous celebrity, fashion icon and the aftermath of his death. Even though he was loved and respected by all his fans, his suicide shocked the country. The series is centred around the timeline of the star's death investigation.

Due to the plot's similarity with popular Bangladeshi star Salman Shah's life events, several media reports had claimed that the story might be based on him. However, there was no mention of him anywhere in the series.