Graphic novel on Bangabandhu secures bronze in 17th Japan International Manga Award

Graphic novel based on life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled “Father of the Nation Bangabandhu.” Photo: Courtesy

A graphic novel based on the life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, titled "Father of the Nation Bangabandhu," has been awarded bronze at the 17th Japan International Manga Award.

The announcement was made through the award's verified Facebook page.

The comic book was co-authored by ME Chowdhury Shameem from Bangladesh and Iwamoto Keita of Japan and published by NRB Scholars Publishers Limited.

The competition saw participation from 587 entrants across 82 countries, with awards distributed across several categories, including one gold, three silver, nine bronze, and one special prize.

Author M E Chowdhury Shameem said, "In the book 'Father of the Nation Bangabandhu,' we have portrayed Bangabandhu and Bangladesh. The narrative includes the perspective of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina discussing Bangabandhu and Bangladesh."

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu" stands out for its artistic depiction of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's role in Bangladesh's independence movement, presented in the globally popular manga format.

He said that the target readers are children and adolescents who will carry Bangladesh to the pinnacle of success and progress in the future.

"This is the first instalment of a five-part series illustrated in the Japanese manga style about Bangabandhu," the author added.

"The publication was supported by the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, specifically the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, the Japanese Embassy in Bangladesh, and the Max Group," he said.

The comic book was unveiled on 5 April last year, marking the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Japan friendship.

The graphic novel is available in Bengali, English, Japanese, and Hindi, ensuring its accessibility to a broad audience.

Later, on 28 April, during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Japan, the book was presented to her and her sister, Sheikh Rehana, at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo by the author M E Chowdhury Shameem, founder of Center for NRB Foundation, and co-author Iwamoto Keita.

The organisers of the Japan International Manga Award said that the award seeks to honour the talent and creativity of manga artists from around the world.

Additionally, the organisers said, "The award ceremony is designed not just to acknowledge the artistic value of the works submitted but also to promote cultural exchange and understanding through manga."

Manga, celebrated for its unique storytelling and artistic style, has fans all over the globe.

The award comes when the manga industry is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a substantial increase in market size in the coming years.

The global manga comics market is currently valued at approximately $12 billion, with projections estimating a significant growth to around $52 billion by 2032.

Presently, commercial activities related to manga are conducted in nearly 100 countries.