bKash distributes graphic novel ‘Mujib’ to 55 schools in Sylhet

Mobile financial service provider bKash has distributed 2200 copies of the graphic novel "Mujib" to students of 55 schools in Sylhet.

Dr Muhammad Mosharrof Hossain, divisional commissioner of Sylhet and Major General Sheikh Monirul Islam (retired), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash, handed over the books to the schools at Kazi Nazrul Auditorium in Sylhet on Monday (6 December), said a press release.

According to the media release, bKash has taken the initiative of distributing 20,000 copies of the novel to 500 schools across the country marking Bangabandhu's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

With the support of bKash, Bishwo Shahitto Kendro (BSK) has been distributing the novel, published in eight series by the Center for Research and Information (CRI) based on Bangabandhu's autobiography "Oshomapto Attojiboni" (The Unfinished Memoirs).

BSK Trustee Abdun Noor Tushar, renowned cultural personality, presided over the programme.

Dr Muhammad Mosharrof Hossain said, "The novel will be easily understood by children and they will be able to uphold the spirit of Bangabandhu's life among themselves."

Major General Sheikh Monirul Islam said, "When Bangladesh is celebrating its golden jubilee of independence, we have taken this initiative of bringing Bangabandhu closer to the students."

"The graphic novel will create an opportunity for students to know about the sacrifices and struggles of Bangabandhu, which will inspire them to love their country and the people," he added.

The graphic novel 'Mujib' depicts the experiences of Bangabandhu's childhood, adolescence, and social and political activities in a format suitable for both children and adolescents with a combination of dialogues, stories, and illustrations.

Earlier, bKash also distributed the novel in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Barishal and Mymensingh.