Police to unveil graphic novel, animation series ‘Durjoyer Diary’

The Bangladesh Police is all set to publish a graphic novel and animated film series "Durjoyer Diary" on Tuesday to share the force's success stories with the people.

In the series, two police officers – Durjoy and Shapla – will be seen solving various crime-related cases and mysteries.

The first two series will feature five stories with graphical presentation in book and also five animation films. Besides, more stories will be published in the series, an official from the Multimedia and Publicity department of the Police Headquarters, told The Business Standard.

"Police are always active. You will find police officials wherever you go across the country. But, commoners are not familiar with the kind of issues police face while dealing with cases. Even the media do not portray our usual struggles that much," said the official, requesting anonymity.

"The use of graphic and animated contents is a much more appealing way to reach people's hearts. Durjoyer Diary will feature that kind of tale," he added.

Quamrul Ahsan, senior information officer at the Police Headquarters, told TBS that Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed will inaugurate the graphic novel and animation series on Tuesday at a programme in the city.