PM unveils new graphic novel on Bangabandhu’s travel to China

UNB
01 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2024, 08:54 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled new graphic novel on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman&#039;s book &quot;Amar Dekha Noya Chin&quot; at the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) stall located in the Bangla Academy premises on Thursday (1 February). Photo: UNB
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled new graphic novel on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's book "Amar Dekha Noya Chin" at the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) stall located in the Bangla Academy premises on Thursday (1 February). Photo: UNB

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled a new graphic novel based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's book "Amar Dekha Noya Chin" (The New China as I Saw) today, following the inauguration of the Ekushey Book Fair.

The unveiling took place at the Centre for Research and Information (CRI) stall located in the Bangla Academy premises, where she also purchased a copy of the book.

The prime minister entered the fair at 4:40pm and, after visiting several stalls and viewing the exhibits on display, she made her way to the CRI stall.

Nasrul Hamid, a trustee of CRI, introduced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to those present at the stall before she unveiled a major attraction of this year's book fair, the graphic novel "Amar Dekha Noya Chin". The Prime Minister also participated in a photo session with the book. Following this, she visited several other stalls before departing from the fair premises.

Like every year, the CRI stall is set up in the Bangla Academy premises, with the newly published graphic novel "Amar Dekha Noya Chin" being the highlight of their display. CRI's first foray into this genre was the graphic novel "Mujib", aimed at introducing Bangabandhu to children and young adults. Following the success of "Mujib", they planned to adapt another popular book written by the Father of the Nation into a graphic novel format.

The graphic novel's publisher is CRI trustee Radwan Mujib Siddiq, with illustrations by Sabyasachi Mistry. Siddiq Ahmed contributed to the narrative and dialogue, while the project's curation and editing were managed by Shibu Kumar Shill.

The book's cover features a young Bangabandhu in a suit and his iconic glasses, with images of significant Chinese landmarks in the background. It recounts Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's experiences during his 1952 visit to China for a peace conference. Although he took notes during his travels, he could not fully document his experiences until 1954, while imprisoned. Nearly 65 years later, in 2019, with the assistance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu's daughter, this travelogue was published by Bangla Academy.

The narrative of the graphic novel highlights Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's journey to China not merely as a travel experience but as a golden opportunity to gain political education and experience. He meticulously observed China's political, governance, and social conditions following the revolution, visiting villages, cities, farms, hospitals, factories, universities, and workers' homes. He was profoundly impressed by the rapid transformation of China within just three years and admired the straightforwardness, honesty, and commitment of the new Chinese government. His travels to major Chinese cities and meeting with Chairman Mao Zedong inspired him deeply.

This book provides insights into the political preparation of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, hinting at his eventual role as the undisputed leader of the nation. The publishers believe it will help readers understand the political groundwork of Bangladesh's greatest leader. The book is available at the CRI stall, numbers 878-879, in the Bangla Academy premises.

