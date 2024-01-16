Godzilla Minus One: An atomic prequel

Godzilla and the 'Monsterverse' is one of the most underrated yet highly sought-after sagas in the history of entertainment. The nuclear energy-consuming and atomic fire-breathing behemoth of a monster has been adopted in pop culture which dates back as far as the 1950s.

Many Godzilla films have been adapted by both Japan and Hollywood. The widely acclaimed Hollywood adaptations include 'Godzilla' (2014) and 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019), leading to the 'Monsterverse' and 'Godzilla vs. Kong' (2021), featuring 'Skull Island' and ancient Earth forces.

But in all these movies, Godzilla was shown as a force for good, eliminating any threat to the world's ecosystem. But was the behemoth always the protagonist in every story? Was Godzilla always the mighty saviour every time he emerged from the depths?

The 2023 Japanese adaptation 'Godzilla Minus One' tells the tale of a time before 'Godzilla' was even known, essentially making this a story outside of the Monsterverse saga, hence the title Minus One.

While opinions may vary on whether it claims the title of the absolute best Godzilla film, it unquestionably surpasses its counterparts. The movie quite literally blows everything out of the water. Something the protagonists of the movie have a hard time doing.

The plot

The film marks a significant evolution in storytelling compared to earlier entries in the series, infusing a deeply human narrative in contrast to Godzilla's traditional role as a force of destruction. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the movie is essentially a character-driven drama.

It chronicles the final days of the Pacific conflict and Japan's journey of rebuilding in the aftermath of the atomic bombings, providing a rich historical context to its plot.

Koichi Shikishima, the protagonist, also a kamikaze pilot, had forsaken his responsibilities towards the end of the war. Shortly thereafter, he encountered Godzilla on a Japanese outpost island.

The burden of guilt and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) entangled him in a recurring cycle of anguish and self-centeredness post-war, hindering his ability to form meaningful connections with his newfound family.

Upon securing employment as a mine hunter, actively searching for Japanese and American mines at sea, Shikishima forges new friendships but maintains a certain emotional distance from those around him.

The war, for the youthful protagonist, persists as an ongoing ordeal. He grapples with his shame, leading to a life devoid of fulfilment and satisfaction.

The driving force behind Godzilla Minus One lies in its interpersonal relationships. Although the Godzilla elements are both thrilling and frightening, and our heroes' strategy to conquer the monster is rather resourceful and inventive, it is the quality of the script that distinguishes this film from recent endeavours to bring Godzilla to the cinematic stage.

Speaking of Godzilla, this portrayal of the goliath is far from the usual endearing version. He embodies a ferocious and utterly inscrutable nature, displaying no discernible motivations such as hunger, desire or revenge.

Similar to a deity, he simply exists—an entity embodying death, the harbinger of destruction, as inevitable as the course of history itself.

The movie's visuals are breathtaking. Kozo Shibasaki's cinematography masterfully captures the urban devastation, creating scenes of chaotic beauty. Although the film's modest budget is apparent in some broader shots, the majority of the special effects are impressively done.

A highlight is Godzilla's famed 'Atomic Breath,' a captivating blue-white beam. The build-up to its first appearance is filled with intense energy, a feeling that stays strong each time the effect is used.

The cast delivered impressive performances too. Ryunosuke Kamiki, known for his roles in 'Rurouni Kenshin' and 'JoJo's Bizarre Adventure,' played the lead character Koichi Shikishima. The film also featured Minami Hamabe as Oishi Noriko, Yuki Hamada as Mizushima Shiro, and Munetaka Aoki as Tachibana Sosaku.

'Godzilla Minus One' further stands out as one of the finest Godzilla movies to date, remarkable for being a notably inexpensive Japanese film, with its astonishingly low budget being one of its most amazing aspects.

The production expenses for 'Godzilla Vs Kong' (2021) ranged from $155 million to $200 million, while the upcoming sequel, 'Godzilla Vs. Kong: The New Empire,' is projected to exceed $200 million in costs.

In contrast, Godzilla Minus One was made with a budget of $15 million. With CGI as terrific as seen in the movie, it was truly wondrous to think how they managed to pull it off with such a low budget.

As it turns out, a well-crafted script featuring intricate characters who evoke genuine concern, with a modest $15 million budget, proves to be significantly more impactful than a $200 million film marred by generic writing and forgettable, one-dimensional characters that fade from memory as soon as the audience exits the theatre.

