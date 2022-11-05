God of War: Ragnarok receives high ratings before release

God of War: Ragnarok to release on 9 November on PlayStaion 4 and 5. Photo: Collected

The upcoming God of War sequel from Santa Monica Studio received the highest possible ratings even before its scheduled release on 9 November on PlayStaion 4 and 5.

The game was made available for early reviews from writers and creators and professional gamers.

Given the rave ratings – a 10/10 by IGN, a 94 on Metascore and a ton of praise from Gamespot – fans expect the game to be a masterpiece in both combat and narrative.

It is difficult to follow up one of the best video games of all time, but Santa Monica Studio appears to have succeeded.

"It's a truly special and fittingly grand conclusion of Kratos' Norse saga," wrote the leading entertainment site IGN.