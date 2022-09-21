Gigi Hadid mentions Zayn Malik on Khai’s 2nd birthday amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik. Photo: Collected

Supermodel Gigi Hadid celebrated her daughter Khai's second birthday and it seems her ex-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik was a part of the family bash. She and Zayn parted ways last year after welcoming Khai together. 

While Gigi's pic did not feature Khai, the rare post did mention Zayn Malik. It read, "Our angel girl turned 2 today," with some emojis. Her post comes after dating reports about Gigi and actor Leonardo DiCaprio surfaced on the internet.

Gigi and Zayn dated since 2015. Their daughter Khai was born in 2020. Following Khai's birthday, the two broke up following an altercation between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid, as per reports. 

Meanwhile, reportedly, Gigi and Leonardo DiCaprio 'are getting to know each other'. According to multiple sources they have been seen hanging out together in New York City.They are getting to know each other," an insider told the outlet, adding that they aren't "dating" just yet. 

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another source told People. Their romance speculations started after they were reportedly spotted together at Ned's opening in Manhattan in July. Neither Gigi nor Leonardo have commented on it.

