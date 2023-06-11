Selena and Zayn not dating?

Selena Gomez made light of her relationship status while watching a football match, months after igniting romance rumours with Zayn Malik.

"I'm single!" the singer screamed at players in a TikTok. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."

In the funny social media post, the former Disney Channel star was sitting with a blanket on her lap and was dressed in a jacket and scarf.

"The struggle man lol," the 30-year-old captioned the clip, in which one of her friends was seen laughing in the background.

Gomez's post marked the first time she has addressed her relationship status since she was linked to Zayn Malik in March. The duo made headlines for an alleged date night at a New York City restaurant.

The Golden Globe nominee has been in many high-profile relationships over the years, from Justin Bieber to The Weeknd.