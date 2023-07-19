Gigi Hadid arrested for marijuana possession while vacationing

Gigi Hadid has been arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Collected
Gigi Hadid. Photo: Collected

Gigi Hadid has reportedly been arrested for possessing marijuana while vacationing in the Cayman Islands. The star was travelling with her friend Leah Nicole McCarthy at the time of her arrest. She was caught after her luggage was scanned by officers upon arrival at the airport on July 10, according to Cayman Marl Road.

After the scan, there was a more thorough search of their luggage. This is when officers reported marijuana and "utensils used for the consumption of ganja."

Gigi and Leah, 28 and 29 years old respectively, have been arrested on suspicion of importation of ganja and importation of utensils used for the consumption of ganja. Both of them were transported to the Prisoner Detention Center. After being processed, they were released on bail.

Both women pleaded guilty after appearing in court on July 12. They were fined $1,000, and managed to avoid a recorded conviction.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," her rep told E! News. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Meanwhile, rumours that recently surfaced suggested Gigi may be dating Leonardo DiCaprio. However, sources said Leonardo has no plans to settle down anytime soon.

"Leo is living his best life and he's one of the happiest people [his friends] know," a source recently shared with Us Weekly. "He has a very fulfilled life and enjoys the comforts of doing as he pleases anywhere or anytime." The source said that "some of those in Leo's inner circle are convinced he'll never fully settle down and get married." "However, they're not concerned about him finding the right one," the source added.

 

