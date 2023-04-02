Gigi Hadid and Zendaya turn heads at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center inauguration

Indian philanthropist Nita Ambani recently inaugurated the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) in Mumbai. Amongst the plethora of Hollywood and Bollywood stars who were in attendance on the second day of the glamorous event, it was the duo of Gigi Hadid and Zendaya that garnered most attention as they donned sharis.

Zendaya draped herself in a royal blue shari with a golden leaf-cutwork blouse that looked like a constellation on a starry night. With nature motifs at the border and the elaborative end piece of the shari, Zendaya looked nothing short of stunning.

Zendaya. Photo: Collected

On the other hand, model Gigi Hadid opted for a much more traditional look. She wore a white shari with golden borders and paired it with a detailed blouse in deep v-neck and petal sleeves. She also tied her hair in a minimal sleek bun.

Gigi Hadid. Photo: Collected

Karlie Kloss also wore ethnic clothing with a contemporary spin. Whereas the former was dressed in a cream-coloured sari and a blouse that looked like an all-golden armour.

NMACC is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts. The Centre marks another definitive step in strengthening India's cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.