Ghazal maestro Bhupinder Singh passes away at 82

Veteran Indian singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday at a Mumbai hospital. Bhupinder's wife Mitali Singh confirmed to news agency PTI about his death. The singer was 82 years old.

Over his long career, Bhupinder sang many hit classics such as Do Deewane Shaher Mein, Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga, Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar, Kisi Nazar Ko Tera Intezar Aaj Bhi Hai, Beeti Na Beetai Raina, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Naam Gum Jayega, Ek Akela Is Shaher Mein, Huzoor Is Kadar Bhi Na Itra Ke Chaliye.

Bhupinder's wife Mitali said, "He passed away on Monday and the funeral will be held mostly on Tuesday. He had a colon ailment.''

The report also quoted the director of Criticare Asia hospital Dr Deepak Namjoshi as saying, "Bhupinderji was admitted ten days back to our hospital. He had an infection. We had strong suspicion that he had Colon ailment and we were doing investigations. In the same time, he got Covid-19. His condition worsened on Monday morning and we had to put him on a ventilator. He got a cardiac arrest and passed away at 7:45 pm.''

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified