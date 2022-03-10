Bangladeshi singer Shithi Saha sings duet ghazal with Indian musician Anup Jalota

Sithi Saha and Indian musician Anup Jalota. Photo: Collected

Bangladeshi singer Sithi Saha has voiced a duet Ghazal with Indian Bhajan Singer Anup Jalota.

Titled "Unke Khayalo main," the Ghazal was recorded on Wednesday at "Re N Raga Studio" in Mumbai.

Sithi saha has confimed the news to the Business Standard.

Earlier, Anup Jalota has shared a picture with Sithi Saha and announced the news on his verified Facebook page.

"Shithi Saha is very good singer from Bangladesh visiting Bombay to record a Ghazal with me," penned Anup on Monday.

Alongside singing, Anup Jalota has also composed the song.

Sithi has been in India for the last few days and sharing snippets with renowned Indian artists on her social media handle.

SIthi Saha with Vivek Oberoi. Photo: Collected

Sithi Saha with Salim Merchant. Photo: Collected

Earlier in March 2021, Anup Jalota shared a video on his Facebook account where he was teaching a New Gazhal to Shithi Saha.

"Composing and teaching a new Ghazal to Shithi Saha, singer from Bangladesh," Anup captioned the post.