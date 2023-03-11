Frank Sinatra musical looking at singer's life and career to open in UK

Frank Sinatra. Photo: Collected
A new musical about the life and career of legendary singer and performer Frank Sinatra will open in the British city of Birmingham later this year.

'Sinatra The Musical' will debut at the Birmingham Rep on 23 September, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the 'Come Fly with Me' and 'New York, New York' singer's UK tour, during which he performed in the city. It will run until 28 October.

The story begins on New Year's Eve 1942, when the then 27-year-old Sinatra took to the stage at New York's Paramount Theatre with a performance that propelled him to success.

As he becomes a huge music star, "he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America", producers said in a statement of the show plot line.

The musical will look at the impact his affair with actress Ava Gardner had on his career and how he staged "the greatest comeback in showbiz history".

"I am very proud of our new musical production and I'm especially delighted that, for the first time, we're going to give you a perspective on my father that you've never seen before," Sinatra's daughter, Tina Sinatra said, in a statement.

 

