Finding Nirvana in Life: Buddha of Bengal - The many faces of peace

Exploring the exhibition 'Finding Nirvana in Life: Buddha of Bengal' was a humbling experience. In a room full of Buddha's portraits and sculptures, each art piece was a testament to the artists' skills. You cannot help but leave your worries at the door and stay rooted in the moment.

The exhibition has been curated by Mikhail I Islam and organised by Oriental Painting Study Group. At the Dhanmondi branch of Alliance Française de Dhaka's La Galerie, extending towards their cafeteria area, you will find the 71 art pieces of 42 artists from India and Bangladesh.

Each and every piece is a depiction of Buddha, with glimpses from his stories. Seeing the many faces of Buddha around you is bound to instil a sense of peace in you. After all, this was the aim behind the exhibition in the first place.

"The exhibition is centred around Buddha. Our current time is filled with fighting, violence, envy and war. However, Buddha has always taken the side of peace. Through art and performance, we want to bring back the peace Buddha represents," said artist Sukanta Saha, as he explained his piece 'Maya.'

His piece, nestled among the frames of one of the walls, is a thought-provoking artwork. It is a watercolour on paper, using a wash technique. You will see three women dancing around Buddha, who is in a deep meditative state. A circle of light surrounds his head, as if protecting him from the outside world.

Saha explains, "This is Buddha in meditation along with the three daughters of Māra dancing around him to distract him from his meditation."

The story refers to how the three daughters Ratī (delight), Aratī, (discontent), and Tṛṣṇā (craving) try and fail to seduce Buddha to prevent him from achieving enlightenment.

The piece titled 'Buddha' by Uttam Ghosh is the first to catch visitors' attention, and for good reason. The golden fibreglass piece shows a Buddha head with a serene expression, tilted slightly to the side, which symbolises a thoughtful yet peaceful state. With his head in his hand, the detailed curls on the head represent the Buddha's ushnisha, a cranial protuberance symbolising wisdom and spiritual awakening.

One other piece that stuck with me was 'Pyre of Green-17' by Ashraful Hasan. This painting took a new perspective on the exhibition's theme. Instead of serenity, it portrayed anxiety through its colours and style.

The piece shows the faceless form of Buddha in one of his famous meditative poses. The use of barren trees and the colours of fire behind Buddha instil a sense of dread. From afar, the shades in the Pointillism style are so detailed that it makes the Buddha in the painting almost look like a sculpture. However, the closer you get, you can see the hurried lines that make up the tree, instilling a sense of anxiety.

The exhibition also depicts Buddha in different art styles. From Nepal's 'Thangka' style to Bangladesh's traditional cinema banner and rickshaw art style, Buddha's face maintains its meditative expression. The artists also explored interesting mediums and techniques such as red clay, rice flour, and even tried reverse painting.

'Finding Nirvana in Life: Buddha of Bengal' will run till 23 May, 2024 from from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm.