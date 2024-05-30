Sudurer Piyashi: A hall of fame through brushstrokes

"The name 'Sudurer Piyashi' was inspired by a Tagore song. We have a lot of hopes and dreams for this gallery, and the name seemed to fit."

As artiste Karu Titas explained his choice of title for 'Gallery The Illusions'' inaugural exhibition, one which he also curated, it was getting quite clear to me that ' Sudurer Piyashi' was going to be an experience worth remembering.

On 24 May, 'Gallery The Illusions' opened its doors for the first time with 'Sudurer Piyashi'— a group art exhibition featuring 33 artists, which will run till 8 June.

The experience of the art exhibition begins before entering the gallery itself; it starts at the adjacent cafe's outdoor dining area. Diners, coffee in hand, engage in animated discussions about art. Even before stepping inside, the atmosphere hints at the presence of thought-provoking art.

Once you step in, your eyes are drawn to a series of bold strokes forming a running figure. Without even having to check its signature, it's unmistakable that it is the work of artist Shahabuddin Ahmed.

Adjacent to Shahabuddin's works is a wall with only a single art piece by the late Quamrul Hassan. In a way, you could say that the walls of art held history.

From room to room, the attention to detail behind the exhibition starts to show.

An artist's style is crucial to their work. You can see this in the motion of Shahabuddin's figures, the feminine subjects and vibrancy in Kanak Chanpa Chakma's paintings, and the bursts of colours on Rokeya Sultana's canvas. The gallery showed no signs of compromise when it came to the selection of works that would represent each artist.

"I selected each piece carefully and while you cannot ask such high-profile artists for specific pieces, I did my best to get the artwork that best represents their style," said Titas.

Furthermore, while accommodating 33 different artistic styles in an exhibition, one might expect there to be clashes between the hues and brush strokes. But that was far from reality. The transition between themes and colours felt natural.

"I intended to curate the layout so that art flows naturally; so that nothing disrupts your eyes as it goes from one painting to the next. There was no chronological sequence from junior artist to senior," added Titas.

He continued, "The only thing I maintained was starting the exhibition with Quamrul Hassan's work and not keeping anything else beside his piece on the wall."

One example of this is the middle of the four segments in the gallery. It was dedicated to animal and human subjects. Albeit human subjects were scattered throughout the gallery, they added balance to this particular segment.

While Gallery The Illusions' first exhibition started off with pieces from some of the most prestigious artists in the industry, they plan to branch out. Titas believes in promoting the arts and investing in talent, even if it means taking risks.

"We aim to discover new artists, regardless of their popularity. We want to connect them with the industry, and I'm willing to take risks, even if their art does not sell at first," concluded Titas.

TBS Picks

'Run' by Shahabuddin Ahmed

Medium: Print

In Shahabuddin's signature style, the artwork embodies motion. While minimalist - with only the subject in frame, there is immense detail in the running human figure. Even though the subject is in the middle of a movement, the artist captures the details of the muscles, as if the person is frozen in time. The details of the subject are reminiscent of the art style during the Renaissance period, where great detail went into human subjects in art, glorifying people.

'Mysterious North - 2' by Karu Titas

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

"I've never liked Dhaka that much," Titas commented. "I love North Bengal, and I spend a month in Rajshajhi's villages every winter. Over there, you cannot see too far in the distance because of the fog, and it becomes hard to paint, as your hands get freezing cold. I would watch people flow as they came and went, getting on boats. I painted 'Mysterious North' during my time in Rajshahi and it is based on my observations there."

'Evening on hill' by Kanak Chanpa Chakma

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

Kanak Chanpa Chakma uses a female subject in her painting, enveloped in the yellow and orange hues of a fire or sunset. Amongst her closed-eye expression and the loud, warm colours on the canvas, the silver of the bangles, earrings, necklace, and hairpiece stand out. Through the contrast of colours, the addition of jewellery emphasises on the feminine beauty.

'Obak Jotsnay' by Mahmudur Rahman Dipon

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

'Obak Jotsnay,' in all its vibrancy, depicts a woman with a very focused expression, as she stays submerged in a lake. Even though it is night, the moon shines bright on the water and on the girl. The painting uses complementary hues such as deep blues and bright yellows. The colour theme and strokes are vaguely reminiscent of Vincent van Gogh's 'Starry Night'.