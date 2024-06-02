'When I feel down, drawing bulls and horses helps me stand up': Artist Md Ziaur Rahman

Entering the Alliance de Francaise La Galerie in Dhanmondi for artist Md Ziaur Rahman's first solo exhibition in over 15 years, you're immediately struck by the imposing presence of bulls and horses. These animals, depicted on large canvases, are rendered mostly in vibrant acrylic paints.

What ties these images together is a sense of speed and motion, or sometimes the absence of it — what could be described as static motion, which is still related to speed.

"There's speed in everything. Even if you draw a line with a brush, that line represents a kind of speed," explains Rahman.

"For survival, a human being needs tremendous mental strength. Along with that, he needs some inner speed — something inside that spurs him on," he added.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Another aspect linking all the horses and canvases is the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. Rahman, grappling with his own emotions during this period, was inspired to create a series of paintings. These works vividly convey his inner battle against uncertainty, restlessness and the static state of the world during those dark and troubling times of recent human history.

But why bulls and horses?

"Growing up, my family raised bulls on their farm, and we had many cows as well. From a young age, I observed them closely, studied their anatomy, and tried to replicate them in my art. Even today, when I'm in a bad mood, painting a raging bull brings me immense satisfaction and relief," Rahman said, reminiscing about his childhood in Chandpur.

"The bulls and horses are mere symbols that I use in my paintings; paintings which are my note against all the injustice in the world."

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Most paintings on display blended colours and textures to convey strength and emotion.

One painting features a bull in a contemplative pose against a warm, orange-hued background. The red and orange tones, along with drips and splatters of paint, create an impression of heat and intensity, evoking silent strength and resilience. The dark form of the bull contrasts sharply with the vibrant background, emphasising its presence and strength.

Another artwork depicts a bull against a cool-toned backdrop of purple and lavender, creating a serene and mystical atmosphere. The bull's head is adorned with intricate red and orange patterns, giving it a regal quality. The contrast between the bull's dark body and the colourful background highlights its majestic and calm demeanour, while expressive brushstrokes suggest underlying energy.

"I often dream of turning things around. The various aspects of society, both good and bad, make me think deeply. Everyone faces moments that hold them back, and I'm no exception. My hope is to overcome those times.

When I'm feeling down, drawing bulls and horses helps me stand up. The dynamic images give me emotional energy and make me dream. Motion fascinates me, so I try to capture the inner movement through colours and lines," Rahman concluded

The exhibition will end on 4 June.

TBS Picks (with comments from the artist)

Bullfighting in Nature - 4

Medium: Acrylic on canvas

These bullfights are quite the heritage in certain localities of rural Bangla. This specific bullfight takes place only once in any certain locality. Hundreds of people flock together in the audience. The audience, when returning home, they return with the renewed energy and power that they witnessed the bulls exhibiting during the fight. They get revitalised and this energy translates into their daily life from then on.

Bullfight - 3

Medium: Charcoal on paper

This is also a bullfight but here we see Spanish bulls. It's one of the few paintings on which I used charcoal. Charcoal is great for expressions. Different mediums bring out various tastes in viewers. The diversity in art makes it all the more engaging for them. Charcoal is a very strong medium when it comes to art. In this painting, you can see the lines of speed — depicting the motion of the fighting Spanish bulls.

Silent Bull - 2

Medium: Oil on canvas

The subject is idle here. However, there is a lot more going on underneath the sober and silent expression. Look at the eyes, the eyes are saying something. Eyes can convey powerful messages as well.

