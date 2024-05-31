Inter Alia: Harmony among time and space

We live in an ever-changing environment, with immense transformations that can make the past unrecognisable. Moving to new places exposes us to entirely different landscapes, cultures, and lifestyles.

As humans, we continuously adapt to these changes, sometimes altering ourselves in the process. This adaptation often involves harmonising different aspects and cultures, creating a beautiful fusion that is pleasing to both the soul and the eye.

The art exhibition titled 'Inter Alia', organised jointly by Kala Kendra and Dwip Gallery, tells a tale of such differences and them coming together in harmony. This group art exhibition aims to bring together artists from diverse backgrounds and present their unique stories together. The purpose is to bring a harmony between these stories, while the stories themselves retain their unique essences.

"We don't just aim to compile art from various artists and display them in an exhibition. We want to share the diverse stories these artists have to tell, reflecting their different backgrounds," said Sharmilie Rahman, the event's curator.

The setting of the exhibition itself is quite interesting. It is being showcased through two different galleries in the same vicinity, something that is very hard to find. The arrangement is meant to portray the core message of the theme of the exhibition. It is spread across two different galleries to represent the environmental shifts we encounter when relocating for living or working.

"The artworks will convey the narratives of life in its entirety, while maintaining their uniqueness. We sought to illustrate how we, as humans, navigate various environments and adapt to changes through tolerance. It's not just about convergence, it's about harmony," added Sharmilie.

Since the event spanned two locations, it featured a significant number of artworks. Inter Alia showcased pieces from six artists, each sharing their personal stories of change and life. The collection included paintings, sculptures, and installations, offering a variety of colours, designs, and abstract elements for art enthusiasts.

"I am pleased with the audience's response so far," Sharmilie said. "The goal is to convey a message of harmony and tolerance to our visitors. Those attending the exhibition have been quite receptive to this message and the immersive environment we created. Such reactions truly delight me as a curator," she concluded.

Inter Alia kicked off on 17 May and it ends tomorrow.

TBS Picks

That Life is Pomegranate by Farhana Ferdausi

Medium: Mixed media

This artwork is inspired by a real life story of a girl who had her heart broken and her life turned upside down. The figure seen on the wall, stitched on the cloth, represents the girl and her head, which seems like it's exploding. It actually represents the memories and everything she holds dear. The exploded pomegranate figure seen in the middle represents her heart that was shattered and is waiting to be healed.

Sooner or Later by A Asan

Medium: Mixed media

The first thing that grabs your attention is the writing on the wall, "A silent kid is watching u." This is complemented by artworks on the opposite side of the room, all depicting the artist's journey from an energetic child to a mature adult. During their formative years, children observe their surroundings, which shapes their future mindset and behaviour. Reflecting on this, one can see how much they have transformed over the years, with their childhood self quietly witnessing these changes.

The Soil by Kuntal Barai

Medium: Mixed media

Hailing from a rural area before moving to the city, the artist feels a deep connection to his homeland. Despite adapting to urban life, the memories of his origins remain vivid. He has a profound passion for his birthplace, its soil, greenery, and everything it encompasses. This series of art reflects his bond with his roots, with each piece reminiscent of the soil in the country's green villages. Using waste materials, the artist depicts the hollow grounds that sustain natural ecosystems and illustrates how life continually transforms even in the most remote areas.

