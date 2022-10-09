FIFA releases official World Cup soundtrack 'Light The Sky'

The latest single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack was released on Friday.

The song, titled 'Light The Sky', features four of the most popular female vocalists from the Arab world: Nora Fatehi, a Moroccan-Canadian sensation, Balqees, Rahma Riad, an Iraqi superstar, and Manal Benchlikha, a Moroccan award-winning singer-songwriter.

The collaboration also features Grammy Award-winning Moroccan-Swedish producer and singer RedOne.

FIFA has previously released three official singles for World Cup Qatar 2022: Hayya Hayya (Better Together), Arhbo, and The World is Yours to Take. More songs will be released before the tournament's start on 20 November, 2022.

