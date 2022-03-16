Fans believe Emma Watson took a dig at JK Rowling at the BAFTAs

Emma Watson was very witty when she arrived on stage at the Baftas in London. As the Harry Potter star was introduced as a 'witch', she said that she was there for "all the witches". Fans believe that it was a comment aimed at writer JK Rowling. Many have been calling JK 'transphobic' for her controversial comments on trans women. She is known for writing the Harry Potter series.

Bafta host Rebel Wilson invited the Harry Potter star to the stage, saying, "Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch." Joining her on stage, Emma added, "I'm here for all the witches."

Emma Watson. Photo: Collected

A clip from the awards ceremony was shared by a Twitter user on the platform, with the caption, "Emma Watson destroying JK." Several other Twitter users reacted to it in the same vein. A fan wrote, "Trans women are women. Trans rights are human rights. Real feminists don't discriminate against trans women. We're here to support *all* women." Another tweeted, "I reckon, she really has shown again and again that she's a truly great person."

A few people also didn't approve of how Emma took a dig at the writer. A person said, "Below average thespian, reads from script, awesome. If it wasn't for the imagination of J.K.R, Watson would still be an unknown, wannabe, bland actress, serving coffee in Starbucks." Another wrote, "With Ms Watson & Mr Radcliffe as 'friends' one can skip on the enemies! Lol."

For a few years now, JK Rowling has been quite vocal about her opinion on trans women's identity. She seemingly supported anti-transgender sentiments in her tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial remarks in a lengthy essay shared on her website.

Earlier, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint had shared his thoughts on JK Rowling's controversial transphobic comments. Rupert, who played the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter movies, discussed the kind of relationship he shares with the author, reported People magazine. The actor wrote a piece for 'What I've Learnt' series, revealing he likens Rowling "to an auntie." He wrote, "I don't necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she's still my auntie. It's a tricky one."