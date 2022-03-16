Fans believe Emma Watson took a dig at JK Rowling at the BAFTAs

Splash

Hindustan Times
16 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 11:25 am

Related News

Fans believe Emma Watson took a dig at JK Rowling at the BAFTAs

During her appearance at the BAFTA awards, actor Emma Watson seemingly took an indirect dig at Harry Potter writer JK Rowling for her alleged transphobic comments

Hindustan Times
16 March, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 16 March, 2022, 11:25 am
Emma Watson at the BAFTAs. Photo: Collected
Emma Watson at the BAFTAs. Photo: Collected

Emma Watson was very witty when she arrived on stage at the Baftas in London. As the Harry Potter star was introduced as a 'witch', she said that she was there for "all the witches". Fans believe that it was a comment aimed at writer JK Rowling. Many have been calling JK 'transphobic' for her controversial comments on trans women. She is known for writing the Harry Potter series.  

Bafta host Rebel Wilson invited the Harry Potter star to the stage, saying, "Here to present the next award is Emma Watson. She calls herself a feminist, but we all know she's a witch." Joining her on stage, Emma added, "I'm here for all the witches."

Emma Watson. Photo: Collected
Emma Watson. Photo: Collected

A clip from the awards ceremony was shared by a Twitter user on the platform, with the caption, "Emma Watson destroying JK." Several other Twitter users reacted to it in the same vein. A fan wrote, "Trans women are women. Trans rights are human rights. Real feminists don't discriminate against trans women. We're here to support *all* women." Another tweeted, "I reckon, she really has shown again and again that she's a truly great person."

A few people also didn't approve of how Emma took a dig at the writer. A person said, "Below average thespian, reads from script, awesome. If it wasn't for the imagination of J.K.R, Watson would still be an unknown, wannabe, bland actress, serving coffee in Starbucks." Another wrote, "With Ms Watson & Mr Radcliffe as 'friends' one can skip on the enemies! Lol."

For a few years now, JK Rowling has been quite vocal about her opinion on trans women's identity. She seemingly supported anti-transgender sentiments in her tweets. Though she denied that her views on feminism are transphobic, she doubled down on her controversial remarks in a lengthy essay shared on her website. 

Earlier, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint had shared his thoughts on JK Rowling's controversial transphobic comments. Rupert, who played the role of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter movies, discussed the kind of relationship he shares with the author, reported People magazine. The actor wrote a piece for 'What I've Learnt' series, revealing he likens Rowling "to an auntie." He wrote, "I don't necessarily agree with everything my auntie says, but she's still my auntie. It's a tricky one."

 

Emma Watson / JK Rowling / BAFTA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jorgen C. Arentz Rostrup. Photo: Courtesy

5G is still nascent in Asia, but we are ready for it in Bangladesh: GrameenPhone Chairman

1h | Panorama
Infographic: TBS

Freight trains could make up for the railway's losses. But the lossmaker keeps neglecting its golden goose

2h | Panorama
Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

23h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

PHP Launches voice command smart cars

15h | Videos
Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

Naomi Osaka reduced to tears from heckler

15h | Videos
Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

Elon Musk challenges Putin to ‘single combat’ for Ukraine

15h | Videos
Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

Thomas Tuchel: I’ll drive a seven-seater if I have to!

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion