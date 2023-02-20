BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films including 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Splash

BSS
20 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:27 am

Related News

BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films including 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

BSS
20 February, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 11:27 am
BAFTA rolls out red carpet for foreign films including &#039;All Quiet on the Western Front&#039;

Germany, Ireland and Chinese martial arts loom large as British cinema hands out its BAFTA awards on Sunday, with less than a month to go to the Oscars.

With 14 nods, German director Edward Berger's 'All Quiet on the Western Front' is the joint most-nominated foreign-language film in the BAFTA academy's 76-year history.

It has tied with Ang Lee's martial arts drama 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon', co-starring Michelle Yeoh, which won the same number of nominations in 2001.

Yeoh is nominated for best actress this year as a worn-down laundromat owner who transforms into a high-kicking heroine, in the wildly inventive 'Everything Everywhere All At Once.'

Yeoh's kung-fu science-fiction film received 10 BAFTA nominations, as did the pitch-black Irish comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' co-starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

'Elvis', Baz Luhrmann's biopic of the king of rock 'n' roll, is on nine nominations, with classical music psychological drama 'Tar' in line for five awards including best actress for Cate Blanchett.

The main awards of the ceremony, the highlight of the British film calendar and a key indicator to the Oscars on March 12, will be handed out at London's Royal Festival Hall from 1900 GMT.

Ahead of the ceremony, BAFTA chairman Krishnendu Majumdar stressed the "amazing range" of work up for recognition.

"It's crucial that people go to the cinema, it's part of our culture," he told AFP, expressing hope that the success of 'Top Gun 2' and 'Elvis' heralded a revival after the pandemic.

The best actor category will pit Farrell against Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Austin Butler (Elvis), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Bill Nighy (Living) and Brendan Fraser (The Whale).

For best actress, along with Yeoh and Blanchett, the competition is among Ana de Armas (Blonde), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande), Danielle Deadwyler (Till) and Viola Davis (The Woman King).

Other best director nominees include Martin McDonagh for 'Banshees', Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert jointly for Yeoh's film, Todd Field (Tar) and Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave).

BAFTA / All Quiet On The Western Front

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama
Corporate America is signalling that they’re finally ready for the CEOs of the future to look different from the CEOs of the past — read: younger, less white and less male. Photo: Bloomberg

The new CEO is younger and may even be a woman

1d | Panorama
Located in the capital’s Banani 11, Evviva offers serenity and exquisite cuisine of Southern Italy. Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Evviva: Breeze of Southern Italy in the heart of Dhaka

2d | Food
Open-eyed Oriental Scops Owl. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Melodic notes of Scops Owl: 'Nine symbolises good fortune'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

1h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

14h | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

16h | TBS Entertainment
Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

Atsu’s body found after 12 days of earthquake

17h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits