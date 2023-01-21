Bafta nominations: German 'All Quiet On The Western Front' gets most nods

Splash

Reuters
21 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:20 am

Related News

Bafta nominations: German 'All Quiet On The Western Front' gets most nods

Reuters
21 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2023, 10:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A German remake of the anti-war classic 'All Quiet On The Western Front' led nominations for the British Academy Film Awards on Thursday, overtaking other award season favourites with 14 nods.

Based on the epic 1928 novel by German author Erich Maria Remarque about the horrors of conflict during World War One, the Netflix movie was recognised in the best film category, as well as for films not in the English language, director, supporting actor, adapted screenplay, original score and other craft and technical prizes.

It equals 2001's 'Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon' as a film not in the English language that has garnered the most nominations in Bafta's history, organisers said.

Anna Higgs, chair of the Bafta Film Committee, told Reuters cinema viewers were watching a broader range of films, adding: "We're really getting to a stage where subtitles aren't considered scary anymore and actually the power of cinema can communicate across borders and cultures."

The last non-English language movie that won the Bafta best film prize was Netflix's "Roma" in 2019.

Dark comedy 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and the dimension-hopping "Everything Everywhere All At Once" each secured 10 nominations.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' secured nominations for leading actress Michelle Yeoh, supporting actress Jamie Lee Curtis and supporting actor Ke Huy Quan, as well as for best film, original screenplay and director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic 'Elvis' came in third with nine nominations, including best film and a leading actor recognition for Austin Butler.

Drama 'Tar', in which Cate Blanchett plays a gay conductor of a Berlin orchestra whose career comes tumbling down due to an abuse scandal, had five nods, including best film, director, original screenplay and leading actress.

Box office hits "Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Top Gun: Maverick" received nominations in technical categories.

Gina Prince-Bythewood ('The Woman King') is the only woman in the running for the director award, but the outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer category features all female nominees.

 

BAFTA / All Quiet On The Western Front

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1h | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

3h | Panorama
Into the realm of carnivorous plants

Into the realm of carnivorous plants

1d | Earth
Ardern’s decision to stand down shows that women continue to be torn between their political ambitions and private lives. Photo: Bloomberg

Jacinda Ardern gives the world a lesson in humility

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

Hashim Amla announced his retirement from all form of cricket

1d | TBS SPORTS
Most famous villains of Hollywood

Most famous villains of Hollywood

1d | TBS Entertainment
Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

Black War: Mission Extreme 2 review

16h | TBS Entertainment
Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

Why young adults suffer heart attack without any symptom?

1d | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

3
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February