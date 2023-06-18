Ed Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium shows result in box office gross of $18 million

Splash

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:56 pm

Ed Sheeran's MetLife Stadium shows result in box office gross of $18 million

The stadium displayed a message after Ed Sheeran's performance, saying that he broke the all-time attendance record of the venue

Hindustan Times
18 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2023, 12:56 pm
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters
Ed Sheeran. Photo: Reuters

Ed Sheeran's MetLife Stadium shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 10 and 11 resulted in a box office gross of $18 million, the stadium told the news outlet PEOPLE.

The stadium displayed a message after Ed's performance, saying that he broke the all-time attendance record of the venue, with 89,106 fans attending a single concert.

"Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife," Ed wrote on Instagram after the shows.

"I really don't take this for granted, my dad told me if you can make it in New York you can make it anywhere, and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at mercury lounge in 2012 to 130 people. It feels like a dream today. I love you all, see you in Toronto," he added. 

Ed appeared at MetLife Stadium on June 10 for the first Meadowlands performance. He returned to the stadium for the first time after 2018. The Grammy-winning singer has rocked various arenas and stages around the world. Ed opened the show with his 2021 hit 'Tides,' and then transitioned into 'Blow.' 'Blow' is a rock song Ed penned along with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars.

Ed's shows were part of the North American leg of his '+ - = ÷ x Tour, also referred to as "The Mathematics Tour." Ed announced the 27-date European tour in September 2021. He announced the Oceania leg of the tour in 2022. Ed initially added three shows to the Oceania leg of the tour in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, and then eventually three more in Wellington, Auckland, and Brisbane.

Ed's concert was held even as skies remained orange across the East Coast due to the Canadian wildfires. Smoke from the wildfires scared residents of the U.S. East Coast and Midwest last week. Dangerous fumes from the wildfires that are ravaging Canada burned the skies of various US states orange. Canadian officials confirmed at the time that firefighters are trying to put out the blaze.

Despite the threat, MetLife Stadium announced last week that Ed's shows, on June 10 and 11, will proceed as per schedule. "The concerts remain on schedule for this weekend," said the stadium in an advisory on Thursday, June 8. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed."

