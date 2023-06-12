Ed Sheeran's MetLife Stadium show breaks attendance record with over 80,000 fans

12 June, 2023, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 04:01 pm

Ed Sheeran appeared at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, June 10, for the first Meadowlands performance

Ed Sheeran performing. Photo: Collected
Ed Sheeran performing. Photo: Collected

Ed Sheeran appeared at MetLife Stadium on Saturday night, June 10, for the first Meadowlands performance. He returned to the stadium for the first time after 2018. The Grammy-winning singer has rocked various arenas and stages around the world. He broke the all-time attendance record at MetLife Stadium this time, singing for over 80,000 fans.

Ed opened the show with his 2021 hit 'Tides,' and then transitioned into 'Blow.' 'Blow' is a rock song Ed penned along with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars. A Twitter handle named Pop Crave claimed the crowd at the stadium crossed 80,000 people. "Ed Sheeran breaks the all-time attendance record at MetLife Stadium with a reported crowd of 89,000 people. It is his biggest US show to date," the account tweeted.

Ed's shows were part of the North American leg of his "+ - = ÷ x Tour," also referred to as "The Mathematics Tour."Ed announced the 27-date European tour in September 2021. He announced the Oceania leg of the tour in 2022. Ed initially added three shows to the Oceania leg of the tour in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, and then eventually three more in Wellington, Auckland, and Brisbane.

Ed's concert was held even as skies remained orange across the East Coast due to the Canadian wildfires. Despite the threat, MetLife Stadium announced last week that Ed's shows, on 10 and 11 June, will proceed as per schedule. "The concerts remain on schedule for this weekend," said the stadium in an advisory on Thursday, June 8. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as needed."

Smoke from Canadian wildfires scared residents of the U.S. East Coast and Midwest last week. Dangerous fumes from the wildfires that are ravaging Canada burned the skies of various US states orange.

Canadian officials confirmed at the time that firefighters are trying to put out the blaze. Several flights were grounded as a result of the wildfires and millions of residents were at risk of breathing toxic air. Outdoor activities at schools were cancelled, and various Broadway shows were cancelled. US President Joe Biden discussed the wildfires with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, offering assistance.

