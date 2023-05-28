Dua Lipa offers first taste of ‘dancing Barbie’ with Dance the Night

Splash

TBS Report
28 May, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2023, 10:41 am

Dua Lipa in &quot;Dance the Night&quot; music video. Photo: Collected
Dua Lipa in "Dance the Night" music video. Photo: Collected

The first song from the upcoming 'Barbie' movie has been released by Dua Lipa and is named "Dance the Night." The song was released paired with a fun, flawlessly pink music video that included movie scenes and a cameo from Greta Gerwig, the film's director.

Dua, a genuine synth-pop hitmaker, used her previous album 'Future Nostalgia' as a source of retro-futuristic inspiration for the disco-infused 'Dance the Night.'

"Baby you can find me under the lights, Diamonds under my eyes," Dua sings in the first few lines of the song. In the matching music video, Dua shows up on set and is shocked to see the giant disco ball that Gerwig ordered for the video has been accidentally destroyed.

The video switches to shots of the movie's own disco party featuring Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, and others. Dua ploughs through the routine, at one point dancing on top of a gigantic Barbie heel. At the conclusion, Gerwig makes an appearance, emerging from her director's chair to laud Dua's performance and inquire about the location of the broken disco ball.

The music video currently has over 3.5 million views on YouTube. 

 

