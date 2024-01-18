Dua Lipa hints psychedelic influences behind upcoming album

Dua Lipa has revealed that her new album, which she describes as a mix of psychedelic pop, draws inspiration from famous bands like Primal Scream and Massive Attack. She stated that wants her new album to capture the real, unfiltered experiences of youth and the ups and downs of life.

In a recent interview, the singer mentioned that while each song on the album is unique, they all share a psychedelic vibe."All other songs on the album are quite different, but they do have a very psychedelic throughline overall," she said.

"'Houdini' has so much electronic variety, but at the same time it has a lot of interesting instrumentation and feels very organic as well…that's something I really wanted to convey on the album."

On another note, her song 'Dance The Night' from the movie Barbie is a contender for Best Original Song at the 2024 Academy Awards, where she is shortlisted alongside Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. Additionally, she is scheduled to perform at the 2024 Grammys with these artists. She is yet to disclose further details about her upcoming album.