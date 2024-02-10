Argylle: A spy martini that's shaken, stirred and somehow still flat

10 February, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2024, 10:25 am

In ‘Argylle,’ director Matthew Vaughn spins the roulette wheel of spy movie clichés, betting all on a trio of stars to salvage a plot that even Dua Lipa’s charm couldn’t save

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Matthew Vaughn, known for his Kingsman movie series, has taken another shot at a James Bond-style movie with his latest work, 'Argylle.' The film features stars like Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Sam Rockwell in a story that tries to mimic the Bond films but ends up feeling uninspired and lacking originality.

Argylle kicks off with a scene where Henry Cavill's character, a stunningly good-looking spy named Agent Argylle, encounters a mysterious woman (played by Dua Lipa) in a nightclub on a Greek island. This meeting quickly leads to a series of over-the-top events including a shootout and a car chase, all revolving around a Mcguffin called "master file" that could take down a crime syndicate.

The movie tries to be intentionally ridiculous with these clichés, but it's hard to tell if the less convincing parts, like Dua Lipa's stiff acting, are meant to be part of the joke.

In a twist, we learn that these spy adventures are actually the imagination of a timid author named Elly (Bryce Dallas Howard), who has written a bestselling spy novel series. The story takes another turn when Elly meets Aidan (Sam Rockwell), a real-life version of her fictional spy, who informs her that her novels are somehow predicting real criminal activities. Together, they embark on a mission to find the real "master file" and take down a villainous organisation.

While the concept of an author's stories coming to life could have been engaging, Argylle fails to deliver. The real-world scenes with Elly and Aidan feel just as exaggerated and unbelievable as the fictional ones with Agent Argylle. This lack of contrast makes the movie's premise feel pointless.

The screenplay, written by Jason Fuchs, feels like it was pieced together from vague memories of Bond films, filled with underdeveloped ideas and lackluster jokes. The villain, played by Bryan Cranston, is neither interesting nor well-explained, and the movie's attempts at humor often fall flat.

Argylle is unmistakably a Matthew Vaughn film, featuring his signature flashy fight scenes and music industry connections. However, even with these elements, the movie fails to stand out, feeling more like a forgettable entry in the crowded field of action-comedy films that have been released on streaming services lately.

Vaughn's decision to tone down the edginess seen in his previous works might indicate a move towards maturity, but it also makes 'Argylle' blend in with other mediocre movies, especially since it's been released in cinemas rather than directly to streaming platforms.

The film's use of the Beatles song 'Now and Then' feels out of place in such a lackluster movie. 

Overall, Argylle represents a missed opportunity to create something truly engaging with its blend of action, comedy, and spy genre tropes. Instead, it comes across as a disappointing and shallow experience, leaving audiences hoping for more substance and originality.

The prospect of more 'Argylle' and Kingsman movies suggests that Vaughn isn't ready to move on from this formula, but one can only hope for improvements or a fresh approach in his future projects to avoid further diminishing returns.

