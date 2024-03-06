Dua Lipa makes history as first female artist to have most tracks in Spotify's 2 billion club

In the ever-changing landscape of the music industry, women are standing tall alongside famous male artists like never before. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, and Nicki Minaj have been ruling the charts for years, shaping the music scene.

Now, Dua Lipa adds her name to the history books, becoming the first female artist ever to have four songs surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify. Recently Levitating became her fourth track to achieve this milestone.

Lipa boasts an impressive lineup of songs with over a billion streams, including chart-toppers like Don't Start Now with 2,512,405,872 streams, One Kiss with 2,075,920,299 streams, New Rules with 2,035,524,550 streams, and Levitating featuring DaBaby, which recently hit the 2 billion mark.

As of December 2023, Spotify reported that both Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, along with Dua Lipa, have multiple songs exceeding 2 billion streams. However, as of March 2024, Dua Lipa stands alone as the sole female artist with four songs surpassing 2 billion streams on Spotify.

Earlier, Lipa kicked off the Grammy season by debuting her new song Training Season and then followed up with her recent single Houdini, which was released last year in November and had a psychedelic influence. In between these two songs, she sang a quick line from her song Dance the Night, which earned two Grammy nominations. In between the two songs, she delivered a quick line from her Barbie song Dance the Night, which was nominated for two Grammys.

Born in London to Albanian parents, Dua Lipa started singing at a young age. She started posting her covers on YouTube. Her breakout single New Rules became a global hit, making her an international sensation. Known for her unique blend of pop, R&B, and dance music, Lipa has earned numerous awards and accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards.

She is recognised for her husky voice and music that blends influences from various eras, including 1970s disco, 1980s pop, and 1990s club music.