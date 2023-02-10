Disney announces new Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia sequels

After the difficult update about layoffs and losses – Disney will reduce its workforce by 7,000 employees in a bid to cut costs – CEO Bob Iger announced several big news for fans during the company's earnings call for the year-end 2022 quarter on Wednesday.

New 'Toy Story' and 'Frozen' sequels are in development. A sequel to animated comedy 'Zootopia' was also announced.

The Toy Story franchise consists of four theatrical chapters and one spin-off. The franchise centres around toys that, unknown to humans, are secretly living, sentient creatures. Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4 both made more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Frozen was inspired by the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale 'The Snow Queen'. The film won two Academy Awards, in 2014, for best animated feature and original song. Frozen and the sequel 'Frozen II' made more than $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Zootopia follows the story of Judy Hopps, the first rabbit to join the police force in the city of Zootopia. Determined to prove herself, Judy jumps at the opportunity to solve a mysterious case. Unfortunately, that means working with Nick Wilde, a wily fox who makes her job even harder. Zootopia made over $1 Billion at the worldwide box office.

