Dighi will appear in new web-film 'Murder Nineties'

Prarthana Fardin Dighi has announced that she is going to perform in an upcoming web-film named 'Murder Nineties'.

Abu Hayat Mahmud, under whose direction the web movie is being produced, has based the movie on an engaging story inspired by real-life incidents. The film is set to be broadcasted on RTV during the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha. Dighi will be seen alongside Khairul Basar in it.

She overcame many difficulties and obstacles along the way, including ups and downs, sleepless nights, heartbreaks, betrayals, insults and body shaming.