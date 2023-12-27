Jujutsu Kaisen drops exciting promo ahead of finale premiere

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has taken fans on a rollercoaster, delving into the past of formidable characters like Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto.

Now, as we approach the grand finale after the intense Shibuya Incident arc, the anime promises a gripping conclusion that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats.

The season kicked off by filling in the gaps of Gojo and Geto's history, providing crucial context for their eventual showdown. The Shibuya Incident arc has been marked by significant losses and deaths, raising the stakes to unprecedented levels.

The last episode concluded with a nail-biting cliffhanger as Yuki Tsukumo joined the fight against the fake Geto. The anticipation is palpable as fans eagerly await the resolution and speculate on the impact it will have on the anime's future.

Jujutsu Kaisen has released a promo video of Season 2 Episode 23. This snippet offers a glimpse into what awaits in the final episode, leaving us craving answers and resolutions.

Titled "Shibuya Incident: Gate Closed," Episode 23 is set to release on Thursday, December 28th, overseas. Fans can also catch up on Season 1 and 2 and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

For those eager to witness the climax, mark your calendars for December 28th. Crunchyroll stands as the exclusive streaming platform to catch all the action. If you're not up to speed, now's the time to binge-watch Season 2, alongside revisiting the first season and the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie.

