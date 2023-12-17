That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 3rd season gets much anticipated release date

The third season of 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken)' television anime will receive a April 2024 premiere.

Previously revealed in 2022 with a key visual, it was confirmed yesterday (16 December) along with another image and a teaser trailer.

The show will be split into two continuous cours (quarter of a year), for a total of half a year. The show will air on NTV(Nippon Television Network) and its affiliates, as well as BS11.

A teaser video and visual was released on both the official website and youtube after the announcement.

There was a special programme announced to air on 30 January.

The first season of the show premiered in October 2018 based on the manga by Taiki Kawakami, which was an adaptation of a light novel by the same name by Fuse and Mitz Vah.

The first cour of the second season aired in January 2021, and was followed by a spinoff series titled 'The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken') in April 2021. The second cour of the second season then began in July 2021.

While it may seem odd to have a spinoff series in the middle of a season, it fits the chronological sequence of events, as spinoff occurs during a one year time skip.

The 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond' film opened in Japan in November 2022, and is currently available on Netflix.

Most recently a three-episode OVA called 'That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream' was released on 1 November.