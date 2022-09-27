Deeply divisive Monroe biopic 'Blonde' hits Netflix

Splash

BSS/ AFP
27 September, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 01:52 pm

Related News

Deeply divisive Monroe biopic 'Blonde' hits Netflix

Dominik spent 11 years trying to get the film made, and has credited the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with finally generating interest in the story -- though he reportedly fought long and hard with Netflix over long running time and graphic scenes

BSS/ AFP
27 September, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2022, 01:52 pm
Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Photo: BSS/AFP
Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Photo: BSS/AFP

Destined to be one of the most divisive films of the year, Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" finally lands on Netflix on Wednesday after more than a decade of troubled production.

While there is almost universal praise for the visceral lead performance by Ana de Armas, critics cannot agree whether the uncompromising, nearly three-hour film is an artistic tour de force or another cruel layer of exploitation perpetrated against the 20th century icon.

Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Photo: Collected
Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Photo: Collected

For ID magazine, "Blonde" is "guttural, instinctive, anguished filmmaking that bends space, time, and every cinematic tool at its disposal in service of attaining emotional truth". Or viewers might take the position of the New Yorker's Richard Brody, who called it "ridiculously vulgar", seeing the endless torment that Monroe experiences on-screen as "a special kind of directorial sadism". There are certainly no punches being pulled by Australian director Andrew Dominik in his adaptation of the hit semi-fictional book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

From the trauma of a mentally unstable and violent mother, through her rape at the hands of a studio boss, to a particularly sordid scene with president John F Kennedy, Monroe's life is depicted as one of relentless abuse and anguish.

Dominik spent 11 years trying to get the film made, and has credited the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with finally generating interest in the story -- though he reportedly fought long and hard with Netflix over long running time and graphic scenes.

Armas told reporters at the Venice Film Festival, where the film premiered this month, that she had to go to "uncomfortable, dark and vulnerable" places for the role.

"She was all I thought about, all I dreamed about, all I could talk about. She was with me, and it was beautiful," she said.

The crew filmed in the real locations where Monroe was born and died, with Dominik saying the shoot "took on elements of a seance".
 
   - 'Sense of awe' -

It is a star-making turn for Armas, who worked for months with a vocal coach to overcome her Cuban accent and find a voice that could express Monroe's character as well as her own unique intonations.

"On the first day of filming, I went home with this sense of awe that I had the privilege of actually working with Marilyn Monroe," co-star Adrien Brody, who plays husband Arthur Miller, said in Venice.

Dominik's films have often proved divisive. Many saw his previous biopic, "The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford" starring Brad Pitt, who serves as a producer on "Blonde", as a poetic masterpiece, but just as many found it dull and pretentious, and it flopped at the box office. Dominik is unlikely to be bothered, however. "Blonde" is "a demanding movie," he told Screen Daily. "If the audience doesn't like it, that's the f---ing audience's problem. It's not running for public office." NPR were among several outlets saying the film is "an exercise in exploitation, not empathy".

But Vogue said a lot of the initial shock may fade over time. "History will be kind to 'Blonde', a Hollywood biopic in real anarchy mode... (which) in time, could be considered a masterpiece."

Ana de Armas / Marilyn Monroe / Blonde / netflix

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

The Detroit of Asia now wants a shot at EVs

1h | Thoughts
How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

How to fix a broken waste management system and save our rivers? Decentralise the pollution

2h | Panorama
The Montoliya aggregation centre is one of the 26 centres built by the UN&#039;s World Food Programme (WFP). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Montoliya Aggregation Centre: A building that can sink back into the ecosystem

3h | Habitat
Flood-ravaged houses are the most common sight in Chanpur and all other flood affected villages, where only a small number of people received new housing materials. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Migration, child labour and starvation: How Sylhet flood victims are coping with its aftermath

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

Visit Dumboor Lake in Tripura

53m | Videos
Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

Kakbarak language school launches in Bangladesh

17h | Videos
Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

Federer-Nadal: An example of arch-rivals

19h | Videos
What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

What will be the consequences of nuclear bombing in Ukraine?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

2
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

3
Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh
Banking

Traders worried as India top bank suspends dollar transaction with Bangladesh

4
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

5
Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade
Sports

Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised after suffering head injury amid open-top bus parade

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Economy

Forex reserves drop below $37b