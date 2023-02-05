Coke Studio Season 2 to drop first track on Valentine's Day

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:54 pm

Coke Studio Season 2 to drop first track on Valentine's Day

TBS Report
05 February, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2023, 07:54 pm
Coke Studio Season 2 to drop first track on Valentine&#039;s Day

Coke Studio Bangla Season Two will release its first track on Valentine's Day, 14 February.

This season will include a total of 10 tracks by more than 20 artists from all over Bangladesh.

Shayan Chowdhury Arnob will be producing the music this time around as well, however, he will be joined by Pritom Hasan, Fuad Almuqtadir, Emon Chowdhury and Shuvo. 

 "For the upcoming season, we are incorporating different musical forms and groups and experimenting a lot.  We have Bangladeshi musicians from other countries with music from around the world while keeping the same spirit as last time. Our fans won't be disappointed and we are hopeful to continue enthralling our audiences with the best music," said Arnob about the upcoming season.

A special screening arrangement is also planned across the country for the audiences for the debut track. More details of the event will be available on the official Facebook page of Coke Studio Bangla.

 

