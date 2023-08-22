Cillian Murphy says Christopher Nolan's Interstellar broke his heart

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy has singled out Christopher Nolan's Interstellar as the film that he wishes he had starred in. Cillian has been a regular in Christopher's movies since the Batman Begins days in 2005. He appeared in The Dark Knight, Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, and Dunkirk before the actor was cast to lead Oppenheimer, which was released in July.

In an interview with the British newspaper The Independent, Cillian was asked if there was a Christopher Nolan film he wishes he could have featured in. The actor pointed out the 2014 space epic as the film that left him impressed.

"I adore Interstellar just because I find it so emotional. I remember seeing it in the cinema when I had little kids. It just had a big impact on me. It broke my heart. I love watching his films when I'm not in them because you don't have to freak out about the size of your ears, or whatever," the actor said.

Asked to pick another film of Christopher as the double bill with Oppenheimer, Cillian said he would again choose Interstellar and if someone prefers a shorter movie, then the 2017 war drama Dunkirk.

Interstellar is a 2014 science fiction film co-written, directed, and produced by Christopher Nolan. It stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine among others. It is set in a dystopian future where humanity faces blight and famine and a few astronauts travel through a wormhole for a new home for humans.