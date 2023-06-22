Christopher Nolan reveals early Oppenheimer viewers left the movie 'Devastated'

Splash

Hindustan Times
22 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Christopher Nolan reveals early Oppenheimer viewers left the movie 'Devastated'

Hindustan Times
22 June, 2023, 10:50 am
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 11:12 am
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Photo: Collected
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. Photo: Collected

Eminent Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has revealed the emotional impact of his upcoming historical thriller, Oppenheimer.

According to Nolan, early viewers of the film have been left profoundly affected, describing their reactions as devastating.

Starring Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie delves into the Manhattan Project and the team of scientists involved in the development of the atomic bomb.

With Nolan at the helm and a stellar cast, Oppenheimer has sparked immense anticipation among audiences.

Speaking to Wired. Nolan shared, "Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated... There's an element of fear that's there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I've ever done."

In a groundbreaking approach, Christopher Nolan took on the persona of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer while writing the script for his upcoming film, Oppenheimer.

Nolan's unique method, which he humorously referred to as "Method Directing," involved immersing himself in Oppenheimer's perspective to delve into the mind of the man responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb.

Speaking to Empire. Nolan explained, "There's the idea of how we get in somebody's head and see how they were visualizing this radical reinvention of physics... It very often fails to engage people."

The 52-year-old director aimed to vividly depict Oppenheimer's intellectual brilliance and imaginative visions on the screen.

Nolan collaborated closely with visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. After sharing the script with Jackson, Nolan conveyed his vision of presenting Oppenheimer's unique perspective, stating, "We've gotta see the world the way he sees it, we've gotta see the atoms moving, we've gotta see the way he's imagining waves of energy, the quantum world." This ambitious approach hints at a cinematic experience that pushes boundaries and immerses the audience in the captivating world of Oppenheimer's thoughts and scientific discoveries.

Oppenheimer, Nolan's 12th film, promises to bring together an exceptional ensemble cast. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Florence Pugh portrays Jean Tatlock, Robert Downey Jr. embodies Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon stars as General Leslie Groves Jr. Additionally, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh join the cast in undisclosed roles, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Based on the biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer explores the extraordinary journey of the renowned physicist during his pivotal involvement in the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters on Friday, 21 July 2023.

 

Cillian Murphy / Oppenheimer / Christopher Nolan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

21m | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

1d | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

16h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

15h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

19h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions