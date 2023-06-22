Christopher Nolan reveals early Oppenheimer viewers left the movie 'Devastated'

Eminent Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan has revealed the emotional impact of his upcoming historical thriller, Oppenheimer.

According to Nolan, early viewers of the film have been left profoundly affected, describing their reactions as devastating.

Starring Cillian Murphy as physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the movie delves into the Manhattan Project and the team of scientists involved in the development of the atomic bomb.

With Nolan at the helm and a stellar cast, Oppenheimer has sparked immense anticipation among audiences.

Speaking to Wired. Nolan shared, "Some people leave the movie absolutely devastated... There's an element of fear that's there in the history and there in the underpinnings. But the love of the characters, the love of the relationships, is as strong as I've ever done."

In a groundbreaking approach, Christopher Nolan took on the persona of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer while writing the script for his upcoming film, Oppenheimer.

Nolan's unique method, which he humorously referred to as "Method Directing," involved immersing himself in Oppenheimer's perspective to delve into the mind of the man responsible for the creation of the atomic bomb.

Speaking to Empire. Nolan explained, "There's the idea of how we get in somebody's head and see how they were visualizing this radical reinvention of physics... It very often fails to engage people."

The 52-year-old director aimed to vividly depict Oppenheimer's intellectual brilliance and imaginative visions on the screen.

Nolan collaborated closely with visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. After sharing the script with Jackson, Nolan conveyed his vision of presenting Oppenheimer's unique perspective, stating, "We've gotta see the world the way he sees it, we've gotta see the atoms moving, we've gotta see the way he's imagining waves of energy, the quantum world." This ambitious approach hints at a cinematic experience that pushes boundaries and immerses the audience in the captivating world of Oppenheimer's thoughts and scientific discoveries.

Oppenheimer, Nolan's 12th film, promises to bring together an exceptional ensemble cast. Cillian Murphy takes on the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, while Florence Pugh portrays Jean Tatlock, Robert Downey Jr. embodies Lewis Strauss, and Matt Damon stars as General Leslie Groves Jr. Additionally, Gary Oldman and Kenneth Branagh join the cast in undisclosed roles, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Based on the biography "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer" by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, Oppenheimer explores the extraordinary journey of the renowned physicist during his pivotal involvement in the Manhattan Project.

Oppenheimer is set to hit theaters on Friday, 21 July 2023.