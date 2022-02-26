Chorki’s first Bangla dubbed Korean series released

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 12:00 pm

Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Sung-kyung and Lee Jae-yoon (from left to right) in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo’
Nam Joo-hyuk, Lee Sung-kyung and Lee Jae-yoon (from left to right) in ‘Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo’

For the first time, a Korean series dubbed in Bangla is released on Chorki. Popular high-school drama 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo' was released on 24 February at 8 pm on the streaming platform.

Currently, Korean content is very popular among the young population of Bangladesh. Sports are also on their list of favourites. Keeping that in mind, Chorki decided to release this K-drama.

On Chorki, the first six episodes of the 'Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo', directed by Hyung-jong, started screening worldwide from Thursday. The rest of the episodes will be released later.

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo is a popular Korean romantic comedy released in 2016. The series was well received by K-drama fans of Bangladesh and now people can enjoy it in Bangla.

