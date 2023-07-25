BTS’ youngest Jungkook tops Billboard Hot 100 with solo single

BTS’ youngest Jungkook tops Billboard Hot 100 with solo single

The youngest member of BTS, Jung Kook, took top position on Billboard Hot 100 with his solo track 'Seven', featuring rapper Latto. Jungkook's solo debut song featured actor Han So-Hee in the music video. 

With 'Seven', Jungkook became the second BTS member to top the Billboard Hot 100. Earlier this year, Jimin's solo album's title-track 'Like Crazy' topped the chart.

Earlier, the artist was seen in multiple musical ensembles with his BTS where they have achieved the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 with their Grammy-nominated single 'Dynamite'. Follow-up releases 'Savage Love', 'Life Goes On', 'Butter', and 'Permission to Dance. 
 

 

BTS / Jung Kook

Comments

