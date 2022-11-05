BTS make history with most No 1 Billboard’s Hot 100 hits this decade

List published on 1 November by Billboard revealed that BTS have the most number one hits on the Hot 100 chart in the last decade.

The K-pop boy band was ranked first with a total of six chart-topping hits, beating Drake, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

According to Billboard, BTS first topped the Hot 100 in 2020 for a week with their collaboration with Jason Derulo on a remix of 'Savage Love', before topping the chart twice more that year with the songs 'Dynamite' and 'Life Goes On.'

'Dynamite' remained at No 1 for three weeks, while 'Life Goes On' was at No 1 for a week.

The three remaining Hot 100 Number One hits were achieved in 2021, among which 'Butter' held its position atop the chart for 10 weeks, while 'Permission To Dance' and their Coldplay collaborative single 'My Universe' were Number One for a week each.