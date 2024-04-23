‘We Still Don’t Trust You’ Debuts at No. 1 on Billboard 200

23 April, 2024, 04:50 pm
Future and Metro Boomin's latest collaboration album, 'We Still Don't Trust You', has made it to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at No. 1 on the 27 April  list. According to data from Luminate, the album earned an impressive 127,500 equivalent album units in the U.S. during the week ending April 18. 

This marks the second instalment in their collaborative series, following the success of 'We Don't Trust You' which also debuted at No. 1 on April 6 with 251,000 units in its first week.

A CD version of 'We Still Don't Trust You' is set to hit stores on 26 April, with vinyl editions scheduled for release in July. TheCD version of 'We Don't Trust You' became available on 19 April, with its vinyl edition also expected to come out in July.

