BTS ARMY disappointed after workout video claiming to be with group doesn't feature members: 'I feel betrayed'

03 May, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 04:20 pm

BTS: ARMY has reacted as ‘Workout with BTS' doesn't feature RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. None of the members took part in the new video. Here's what fans have said

BTS poses at the carpet during arrivals ahead of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, U.S., December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters
BTS poses at the carpet during arrivals ahead of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert at The Forum, in Inglewood, California, U.S., December 3, 2021. Photo: Reuters

BTS fandom ARMY was left disappointed after the workout video, called Workout with BTS, didn't feature any of the members showing their fitness regime. The group's entertainment agency HYBE shared a video on its YouTube channel. Taking to Twitter, it wrote, "1, 2, 3, 4! Let's work out our upper body with BTS today! #WORKOUTwithBTS."

In the over 12 minute-long video, several old clips of BTS members exercising, talking about the importance of workouts and goofing around were included. However, none of the members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, took part in the new video.

Earlier, when HYBE spoke about their Workout with BTS project, fans thought that the members will share their fitness routines. However, in the new video, between the old clips of the members, a fitness trainer was seen teaching exercises to ARMY to keep themselves fit. Workout with BTS is a five-day fitness program, part of BTS' educational projects with HYBE EDU.

aking to Twitter, upset ARMY expressed their views on the video. Reacting to HYBE's tweet, a fan commented, "Yes!! This is how our expectations fall from the 7th sky." "Using my man as a clickbait...ugh," tweeted another person. "I feel betrayed," wrote another fan. "We all thought workout with BTS would be BTS themselves demonstrating the exercise," said another person. A fan asked, "Where's BTS where's my boys big hit are you serious where's my dream?"

A person tweeted, "The exercise routine is so beautiful, I liked how they explained to us step by step how much we should do each exercise, it's so nice to see that they care about our health, so let's take these data into account, the boys are so cute." "I thought they will teach us recording their workout session and I thought of drooling over them instead of working out and burn my fat seeing their hotness. You flipped the table," wrote a Twitter user. "Bighit staff laughing at armys and their expectations right now," said a fan.

Meanwhile, BTS members will release their new album on June 10 this year. BTS recently wrapped their four concerts in Las Vegas, US.

