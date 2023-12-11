RM and V of BTS to start mandatory military service

Splash

BSS/AFP
11 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 11:34 am

Related News

RM and V of BTS to start mandatory military service

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military

BSS/AFP
11 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 11:34 am
FILE PHOTO: BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: BTS pose on the red carpet as they attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona/File Photo

Two more members of K-pop phenomenon BTS, RM and V, were set to start mandatory South Korean military service on Monday, local media reported, with the final two members expected to enlist this week.

All able-bodied men in South Korea must serve at least 18 months in the military.

After a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, enlisted last year and his bandmates J-Hope and SUGA followed this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

RM and V were set to begin their five-week basic training at an army boot camp in South Chungcheong province on Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

RM -- whose full name is Kim Nam-joon and is the leader of BTS -- posted a message to fans late Sunday, saying it will be "a time of learning and new inspirations".

"Goodbye for now. Let us be us, whenever and wherever! Let's meet in the future," he wrote on the social media platform Weverse.

V -- real name Kim Tae-hyung -- shared selfies donning his newly shorn, military-approved buzzcut with sunglasses and a scarf.

"It has been a dream to wear sunglasses with a shaved head. I wanted to try it someday and it worked out well," he wrote Sunday on his Instagram account.

The septet has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums around the world and dominating key US charts while raking in billions for South Korea's economy and building an international legion of fans known as ARMY.

Their label BIGHIT MUSIC had confirmed in November that the last four members of the group would enlist, but did not disclose additional details.

The two remaining members, Jimin and Jung Kook, are due to enlist on Tuesday, according to local media.

 

BTS / K-Pop / RM BTS / BTS Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

3h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

3h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

20h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

15h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

14h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

13h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

16h | TBS World