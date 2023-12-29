Tune in to better video workouts with these 10 tips

One bright spot of the pandemic has been growing availability of video exercises.

"Online workouts are ideal, as you can do them at your leisure and stop and repeat as needed," says Dr Edward Phillips, assistant professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation at Harvard Medical School.

"They also are a great option if you aren't ready to return to the gym, or want a new way to exercise."

If you decide to log on, make sure to follow these basic tips to ensure you get the most from your online experience, reads a Harvard Medical School journal.

1. Find the right workout: There are many types of exercises available online, so you are likely to find some that fit your fitness level, interests, and goals. Some have a specific focus, like low-impact cardio, resistance band routines, body-weight training, or balance training (tai chi and yoga). Many of these programs are free. YouTube (www.youtube.com) is an excellent resource. To begin, search using terms like "older adult fitness channels" or "senior fitness videos." Or look for a specific style of workout like "standing exercises for older adults" or "seated exercises for older adults."

2. Work your whole body: Routines should work all the major muscle groups, especially the core, back, and legs. But mix in some routines that focus on functional fitness, which support activities of daily living. Examples include getting up from a chair, raising your arms overhead, and squatting.

3. Find qualified instructors: Top instructors have certifications from organizations like the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM), and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM). Look for titles like Certified Group Fitness Instructor, Certified Personal Trainer, and Certified Exercise Expert for Aging Adults.

4. Create a workout space: Set up adequate floor space with no obstacles so you can move freely. Make sure the TV or computer is situated close enough to follow the workout as you move around. Position a portable fan nearby, if you need one to keep you cool, and keep a water bottle and towel handy.

5. Get essential equipment: Invest in basics like dumbbells or kettlebells in various weights, resistance bands, exercise balls, and yoga mats, or arrange for alternatives like gallon water jugs for weights and rolled towels for stretching.

6. Follow a proper sequence: A complete workout video includes all the necessary elements in the right order — a warm-up to slowly raise your heart rate and activate the muscles; the main workout routine; a cool-down to slow the heart; and an ending stretching routine.

7. Look for modifications: If the workout has several difficulty levels, it should be clear how to modify them to make something more manageable.

8. Maintain good form: Ensure the video clearly demonstrates the proper form for each exercise — and then follow it. Working out in front of a large mirror can help you maintain correct form.

9. Monitor movements: Take note if a video includes both standing and floor exercises. "Avoid videos with excessive changes from standing to lying down, as making quick transitions may increase your risk of falling," says Dr. Phillips.

10. Enlist a workout buddy: Online exercises don't have to be solo adventures. Make a workout date with someone; that can help keep you both motivated.