BTS TikTok's most viewed male act in 2023

Splash

Hindustan Times
10 December, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

BTS TikTok's most viewed male act in 2023

TikTok wraps up the trends of 2023, with BTS claiming the title of the most viewed male act worldwide

Hindustan Times
10 December, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 11:28 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BTS has achieved the title of the most viewed male act worldwide on TikTok in 2023, surpassing several prominent Hollywood stars. 

The South Korean seven-member boy band, having embarked on solo endeavors before military enlistment, continues to thrive as OT7 even during their temporary group hiatus. Following BTS, BLACKPINK also achieved a significant milestone. Read on to know more.

In 2023, each BTS member took their turn enlisting in the military, with the remaining members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V soon to follow suit. Although the group plans to reunite in 2025, their music continues to flourish. According to TikTok's data released on 10 December BTS secured the title of the most-viewed male act on the platform in 2023. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's BLACKPINK was the most viewed group on TikTok globally in 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the completion of its yearly evaluation, the popular social media site offered insights into the trends so far. The data indicates that in 2023, Kim Loaiza, a singer and online celebrity from Mexico, was the most viewed artist worldwide on TikTok. American pop singer Selena Gomez came in second, followed by BTS and Blackpink.

Meanwhile, the data from the US indicates that Natalie Jane, the singer of Do or Die, Ariana Grande the Side to Side crooner and Miley Cyrus, the viral Flower sensation, were the most viewed artists of the year in 2023.

BTS / K-Pop / Music / BTS Army

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

3h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

3h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

3h | Panorama
Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

14h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

15h | TBS Today
Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

16h | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

17h | TBS Round Table