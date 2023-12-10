BTS TikTok's most viewed male act in 2023

BTS has achieved the title of the most viewed male act worldwide on TikTok in 2023, surpassing several prominent Hollywood stars.

The South Korean seven-member boy band, having embarked on solo endeavors before military enlistment, continues to thrive as OT7 even during their temporary group hiatus. Following BTS, BLACKPINK also achieved a significant milestone. Read on to know more.

In 2023, each BTS member took their turn enlisting in the military, with the remaining members Jimin, Jungkook, RM, and V soon to follow suit. Although the group plans to reunite in 2025, their music continues to flourish. According to TikTok's data released on 10 December BTS secured the title of the most-viewed male act on the platform in 2023. Meanwhile, YG Entertainment's BLACKPINK was the most viewed group on TikTok globally in 2023.

With the completion of its yearly evaluation, the popular social media site offered insights into the trends so far. The data indicates that in 2023, Kim Loaiza, a singer and online celebrity from Mexico, was the most viewed artist worldwide on TikTok. American pop singer Selena Gomez came in second, followed by BTS and Blackpink.

Meanwhile, the data from the US indicates that Natalie Jane, the singer of Do or Die, Ariana Grande the Side to Side crooner and Miley Cyrus, the viral Flower sensation, were the most viewed artists of the year in 2023.