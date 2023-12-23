BTS' Jimin soars to US iTunes peak with Closer Than This

BTS' Jimin soars to US iTunes peak with Closer Than This

Closer Than This dominated global iTunes in major markets like the US, Japan, Germany, and France, and over 85 more countries across the globe

BTS member Jimin. Photo: Collected
BTS member Jimin. Photo: Collected

BTS member Jimin has sparked a worldwide sensation with his freshly rolled solo single, Closer Than This. 

The track's electrifying rhythm and Jimin's soulful vocals are making waves across the globe, reaching a peak on the US iTunes chart. BTS' maknae line member and Jungkook are presently enrolled as companion soldiers in South Korea's mandatory military service.

Closer Than This which debuted on December 22, KST took less than a day to climb the global iTunes chart in 90 different regions.

Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Closer Than This, the new digital single by the FACE singer wasted no time in sweeping the global iTunes chart. As of 8 a.m. KST, it had dethroned all rivals to reign supreme on iTunes Top Songs charts in major markets like the US, Japan, Germany, and France, and over 85 more countries across the globe.

As per the K-media outlet, Sports Chousan, the song which falls under the pop and R&B umbrella, made its debut at No. 1 on Bugs' real-time chart. (weekly South Korean musical chart updated every Monday) Meanwhile, nine months after their original release in March, Jimin's earlier hits, including Like Crazy and Set Me Free Pt.2, the title track and pre-release single from his debut solo album FACE, returned on the chart at 4 p.m. KST.

