Bryan Cranston reviving Walter White for Super Bowl ad

Breaking Bad's Walter White is back...to sell chips.

Cranston donned Heisenberg's famous black hat for an Instagram post in which he clutched a bag of PopCorners chips. According to Ad Age, the post is a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial that will feature the return of Walter White.

Even Luis Moncada, who plays Marco Salamanca — one half of the fearsome duo known as 'The Cousins' — got into the act.

"I see where all the money from the blue stuff went #smart," Moncada joked.

Cranston's most recent appearance was in Better Call Saul, which aired its final season in 2022. He also teamed with co-star Aaron Paul to launch a mezcal brand called Dos Hombres.

Breaking Bad ran from 2008 to 2013, where it grew into one of the most acclaimed dramas ever. We called the final season a "beautiful, cataclysmic ending." It was followed by Better Call Saul and El Camino, a movie that received a limited theatrical run and a digital release on Netflix.

We will see what form Cranston's return takes when the commercial airs during the Super Bowl on 12 February.