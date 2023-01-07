Bryan Cranston reviving Walter White for Super Bowl ad

07 January, 2023, 10:55 am
Breaking Bad's Walter White is back...to sell chips.

Cranston donned Heisenberg's famous black hat for an Instagram post in which he clutched a bag of PopCorners chips. According to Ad Age, the post is a teaser for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial that will feature the return of Walter White.

Even Luis Moncada, who plays Marco Salamanca — one half of the fearsome duo known as 'The Cousins' — got into the act.

"I see where all the money from the blue stuff went #smart," Moncada joked.

Cranston's most recent appearance was in Better Call Saul, which aired its final season in 2022. He also teamed with co-star Aaron Paul to launch a mezcal brand called Dos Hombres.

Breaking Bad ran from 2008 to 2013, where it grew into one of the most acclaimed dramas ever. We called the final season a "beautiful, cataclysmic ending." It was followed by Better Call Saul and El Camino, a movie that received a limited theatrical run and a digital release on Netflix.

We will see what form Cranston's return takes when the commercial airs during the Super Bowl on 12 February. 

